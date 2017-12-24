Girls rescued from ashram; Arvind Kejriwal urges LG Anil baijal to take action

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today sought Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s intervention in ensuring the safety of girls recently rescued from facilities being run by a self-styled godman in the national capital. (Image: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today sought Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s intervention in ensuring the safety of girls recently rescued from facilities being run by a self-styled godman in the national capital. He demanded that if any police personnel was involved in sabotaging the case, he should be acted against while the Aam Aadmi Party went a step ahead and alleged a “nexus” between police and “certain BJP leaders” behind the activities of the controversial ashrams. The BJP rejected the allegations. “I urge Hon’ble LG to personally intervene and ensure strict action against ashram and ensure safety of rescued girls. If any policeman acts malafide, strict action shud be taken against him,” Kejriwal tweeted.

In a press conference, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh demanded the arrest of Virender Dev Dixit, who was running the ashrams, many of which have come under the scanner of police, in Uttar Pradesh as well. In Delhi, around 46 girls have been rescued from two ashrams in Dwarka and Rohini. “It is an outcome of a nexus between the police and certain BJP leaders. Till now, the fake godman has not been arrested and it is still not known as to how many such centres are being run by him,” he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the BJP, like every other political party, follows Indian culture, respects all religions and spiritual leaders. “However, trying to associate the BJP’s name with the recent exposes relating to the ashram is condemnable. The party has no association with the ashram’s activities. Police should keep a watchful eye on them in view of the recent undesirable activities,” he said.