Girl’s death at Fortis: Haryana cancels licence of hospital’s pharmacy, blood bank

Three member committee was sent for inquiry after the death of a girl due to dengue, says Anil Vij. (ANI)

Days after the reported death of a seven-year-old girl in Gurugram’s Fortis hospital due to dengue, the Haryana Government has decided to cancel the licence of the hospital’s pharmacy and blood bank, state’s Health Minister Anil Vij has said. “Three member committee was sent for inquiry after the death of a girl due to dengue, in their report, they stated there were irregularities in Fortis Gurugram’s pharmacy and blood bank, following which we have cancelled both their licenses,” he was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday.

Earlier, the hospital was barred from selling drugs and medicines inside its premises and offer blood bank services till further orders. The decision was taken following findings of the four-member panel that conducted a probe in the matter. The notices were issued against the hospital seeking justification for charging Rs 16 lakh to the girls’s family for the treatment. As per an official, action was taken after unsatisfactory response by the hospital. Last month, two FIRs was lodged against the hospital including one of culpable homicide. The state government has already issued both criminal and civil action against the hospital. The FIR has been filed against the hospital under 304(2) of the Indian Penal Code, dealing with culpable homicide.

Another FIR was under the Epidemic Act and Section 188 of the IPC, which deals with disobedience of an order duly promulgated by a public servant, as the private hospitaldid not inform authorities about a patient suffering from a disease like dengue. The panel that probed the girl’s death and subsequent huge bills to her parents found irregularities in functioning of the hospital.The panel, headed by Additional Director General of Health Rajeev Vadhera, had submitted its report to the government .

A class II student, Adiya developed high fever on August 27. Her family then rushed her to Rockland Hospital in Dwarka two days later. Tests confirmed that the girl was from suffering from dengue. As her condition worsened further, the hospital suggested the family that she be transferred to another hospital, after which she was taken to Fortis hospital. She was kept on life support for 10 days. The hospital raised the bill for 1,600 gloves, 660 syringes, high-end antibiotics and sugar strips, a family member had said earlier.