Girl stabbed to death by lover in Rajasthan’s Kota for refusing to marry him

(Representational Image, Source: PTI)

An 18-year-old girl from Rajasthan’s Kota was reportedly stabbed to death by her lover, in a disturbing act, for refusing to marry him. As per the reports, Sabir, the accused who is from Kota’s Borkheda area, is said to have stabbed the girl half a dozen times until she bled to death in Bhimganjmandi area on Friday. It is being reported that the girl, Shahnoor had agreed to marry Sabbir but decided to break the marriage after she learnt about his background. This led to anger and in an inhuman act, Sabir brutally stabbed the girl.

“The boy was not good. That is why, she refused to get married to him,” said Shama, the deceased’s relative. The victim’s family said that Sabir was unwilling to take no for an answer and was stalking the girl for a while. But, even the family had no idea that he will do something like this. “Ever since, he has been roaming after her. It did not seem that that boy would do something like this…,” added Shama.

The incident reportedly took place when Shahnoor was going to her coaching class on Friday with her sister. Sabir attacked the victim and even though the girl’s sister raised an alarm, by the time her family members reached to the spot, the accused had fled, leaving the girl in a pool of blood.

“He attacked her furiously with a knife. She sustained around 10 injuries. She was taken to the hospital, but she died during treatment,” said Sub-Inspector Bhim Singh. “A case has been registered. Till now, it seems to be a case of one-sided love,” he added.

The police revealed that the girl had sustained about 8 to 9 injuries on her body and was rushed to to Maharao Bheem Singh (MBS) hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The accused, booked under section 302 of IPC, has been arrested and further investigations are being carried out.