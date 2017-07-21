Girl allegedly raped at BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava official residence in Lucknow: Report

According to a report by India Samvad, a girl was raped within the premises of MLA Saurabh Srivastav’s official residence in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

According to a report by India Samvad, a girl was raped within the premises of MLA Saurabh Srivastav’s official residence in Lucknow. Srivastava is a BJP MLA from Varanasi Cantonment seat. The victim filed a complaint against the gunner and the servant of the BJP MLA, in the Hazratganj police station. As reported by India Samvad, both the accused have been arrested according to the complaint registered by the girl. The police is now probing further into the matter.

As per the information provided by India Samvad, the girl, who worked in the Butler Palace colony of Lucknow, was called to the MLA’s residence by the MLA’s gunner, Manoj Kumar Tiwari, and cook, Sohanlal, on Thursday night. They caught hold of her, forcibly, and attempted to gang rape with her with two other companions in a garage near his Lucknow residence, ANI reported.

When the girl tried to protest, three of the accused threatened to kill her. When the information of the rape reached the Bharatiya Janata Party’s MLA, Saurabh Srivastava, he immediately informed the police and got the three of them arrested. As per India Samvad, the Hazaratganj police is investigating further into the matter after registering a case based on the written statement given by the victim’s family.

In the past, too, such cases have been reported, when a girl was raped at the servant quarters of BJP MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat. The incident took place in the MLA’s Bhopal residence’s servant quarters in December 2014. A case of rape in this regard was registered in TT Nagar police station of the city, as reported by Times of India.