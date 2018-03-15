Giriraj Singh sparks row over RJD’s bypoll win, says Araria will become ‘terror hub’ now

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has stoked controversy with his latest remarks after bjp’S defeat in the Bihar bypolls. Singh has attacked RJD after the party’s win in Araria Lok Sabha constituency saying that “Araria will become a terror hub now”.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has stoked controversy with his latest remarks after Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in the Bihar bypolls. Giriraj Singh has attacked Rashtraya Janata Dal after the party’s win in Araria Lok Sabha constituency saying that “Araria will become a terror hub now”. In what is being sees as an insult to the people’s mandate, Singh, no stranger to controversy, termed the result a threat for the state and also for the nation. “Araria keval seemavarti ilaka nhi hai, keval Nepal aur Bengal se judha nhi hai. Ek kattarpanthi vichardhara ko unhone janam diya hai, Yeh Bihar ke liye khatra nhi hai desh ke liye khatra hoga. Woh atankwadiyon ka gadh banega (Araria isn’t only a border area, it isn’t only connected to Nepal and Bengal. An orthodox mentality has been formed after this. This is not only a threat for Bihar, but also for the country. It will become a terror hub), said Singh.

#BREAKING A day after bypolls defeat, Union Mantri insults voters | After the ‘go to Pak’ shocker, ‘hatemonger’ Mantri insults votes | ‘Araria will become a terror hub now’ | LISTEN IN: Giriraj Singh, Union Minister sharing his views pic.twitter.com/699dV12usA — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 15, 2018

The BJP suffered defeat at the hands of the RJD on the Jehanabad seat and on the Araria Lok Sabha seats. However, the saffron party managed to clinch the Bhabhua assembly seat. Araria witnessed a moderate voter turnout of 57 percent. RJD won the Araria Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 61988 votes. RJD secured 509334 votes while BJP got 447346 votes.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh isn’t new to controversies. The Mantri has given many statements that have raised eyebrows in the recent past. Singh had triggered a row after his statement in which he said that “those trying to stop Narendra Modi from coming to power have no place in India and should go to Pakistan”. In September last year, Singh had said that Pakistan should ‘take away’ Rohingyas as Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar “is fond of them”.