Giridih cow carcass case: After mob thrashes man, burns house down, Congress blames government

A mob beat up a dairy owner and burnt his house after a cow carcass was found outside his house in a village in Giridih district in Ranchi on Tuesday, Indian Express reported. Usman Ansari at Beria Hatiatand village in Deori area was attacked by a mob after people spotted the carcass. The mob consisting of around 100 people had already set fire to his house before the police arrived. The Jharkhand police spokesperson and ADG (Operations) R K Mullik told the Indian Express that Ansari and his family members were saved from the lynching bid. When the police were taking him to the hospital, the crowd started pelting stones forcing the police to open fire, Mullik said. Due to the police firing several rounds in the air to disperse the crowd, a man identified as Krishna Pandit was injured. Some 50 policemen were also injured in the stone-pelting, Indian Express reported.

Congress MP and former Lok Sabha member, Subodh Kant Sahay reacted to the incident and said, “It’s happening here repeatedly, if govt continues to patronize them, what will happen to the state?” This incident occurred days after 15-year-old Junaid Khan was lynched and stabbed to death by a large crowd in a Mathura-bound train for alleged possession of beef. Earlier this year, an IIT scholar R Sooraj was brutally attacked for participating in a ‘Beef Fest’ on the campus.

Ansari and Pandit are lodged in a hospital in Dhanbad for further medical treatment. About 200 policemen have been deployed in the spot, 200km from Ranchi, to prevent any further disturbance. The mob was incited by a rumour of the cow’s slaughter, however, the animal was not slaughtered by Ansari and had instead died of an illness, a police officer told The Telegraph. He also alleged that the cow’s throat was slit to frame Ansari.