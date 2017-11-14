Ghaziabad Municipal Polls: BJP MLA’s names struck off from voters’ list; action ordered against block level staff

A major goof up by the block level staff resulted in striking off BJP MLA Manju Shiwach’s name from the voters’ list for Ghaziabad Municipal polls on November 26. (IE file photo)

Sometimes you are forced to pay the price for someone else’s fault. Well, this is what happened to Dr. Manju Shiwach, who is the BJP MLA from Modinagar in Ghaziabad district. As per The Hindustan Times, a major goof up by the block level staff resulted in striking off Shiwach’s name from the voters’ list. Due to this mistake of the local body, Shiwach won’t be allowed to vote in the upcoming Ghaziabad Municipal Elections on November 26.

Angry over the matter, Shiwach has lodged a complaint with the officials and asked them to look into the matter. She had contested the Modi Nagar Nagar Palika in 2012 for the post of chairperson and her name was present in the list according to HT. “This is a callous attitude. If such is the case with a public representative, then what would be the situation with the common man? It is strange how my name got deleted and I had no information,” Shiwach was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Shiwach isn’t alone who has suffered. A councillor candidate for the Ghaziabad municipal corporation also found his name struck off the revised voters’ list released in November. “My name was there in the voters’ list when I filed my nominations and it was verified. After the supplementary list arrived, I checked my name and found it missing. I suspect a conspiracy and believe that my name was deleted deliberately,” the candidate was quoted by HT.

As the matter has gained momentum after Shiwach’s complaint, action against staff members have been ordered. “The block level staff yet again made a revision of the list for local body polls in 2017 and did not add the name of the MLA. After checking the entire sequence, we found that it was the fault of two staff members and we have recommended action against them. Since the electoral roll has been finalised, the MLA may not be able to vote in the local body election”, Pawan Agarwal, joint magistrate, Modi Nagar was quoted saying by HT.