Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation Nagar Nigam elections result 2017: Full List of ward-wise winners from 2012, what’s expected this year

Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Election Result 2017 will be announced on December 1. The Ghaziabad mayor seat is reserved for woman. BJP has fielded Asha Sharma, while the Congress has pinned hopes on Dolly Sharma, SP has fielded Rashi Garg, the BSP has pitted Munni Chaudhary, wife of strongman Satyapal Chaudhary. The civic polls in the state are touted to be the litmus test of Yogi Adityanath government. Political pundits say that elections will determine the popularity graph of Yogi Adityanath government in the state, which came to power in the state in March this year. BJP is running a mega campaign in the state to win the elections.

Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (Municipal Corporation) Result 2017: Full list of winners

This section will be updated on December 1 after the announcement of the result. Meanwhile, take a look at the winners in the previous GHaziabad nagar nigam elections in 2012.