Ghaziabad journalist attack: Police says Anuj Chaudhary was shot over councillor polls, family disagrees

The police have identified the accused and detained two persons in connection with the gun attack on a senior journalist by unidentified assailants at his Ghaziabad home. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Anuj Chaudhary who lived in Rajapur village in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad. Vaibhav Krishna, SSP of Ghaziabad, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that the police have found a lead in the case and have detained two people who are being questioned regarding the whereabouts of the main accused.

According to the police, the enmity among the victim and the accused was over the councillor elections. The SSP said that the victim’s wife had won, while the accused’s daughter-in-law lost the polls. Chaudhary’s wife is a BSP councillor.

However, the victim’s brother-in-law, Deepak, alleged that the attack was not because of the councillor elections. Opposing the police theory, he said Anuj Chaudhary, who works with TV channel Sahara Samay in Ghaziabad, had covered a story on the accused, who feared he would be caught by the police. He feared disrepute and therefore he attacked the journalist, Deepak said.

He further said that Anuj had moved an application before the former SSP of Ghaziabad two months ago regarding a ‘supari’ threat from the accused. But the Kavi Nagar police station didn’t take it seriously, he added.

Chaudhary was shot at at least thrice when he stepped outside his home on Sunday around 7.30 pm. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar where his condition is stable but he is under observation for 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the police booked nine persons and 57 other unidentified persons under relevant sections of IPC over their alleged involvement in the incident. As per the report, eight police teams have been formed to trace the accused. Since the attack, four policemen have been stationed outside Chaudhary’s house, where he lives with his wife and three children.