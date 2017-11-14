Get Trade Fair tickets at 42 metro stations for business days 

Starting tomorrow, tickets for ‘business days’ visit to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be available at 42 Delhi Metro stations, the DMRC today said.

Starting tomorrow, tickets for ‘business days’ visit to the India International Trade Fair (IITF) will be available at 42 Delhi Metro stations, the DMRC today said. The ‘business days’ for the mega fair fall from November 14-17. “For general public, (November 18-27), tickets will be sold from November 18 at the metro stations. The entry tickets for general public, however, would be available at all stations, including on the Airport Express Line, except the Pragati Maidan Metro Station,” the DMRC said in a statement. IITF tickets for both business as well as general days can be purchased from the Customer Care Centres of Metro stations from 08:30 am to 05:00 pm on all days, it said. The fair is being organised at Pragati Maidan by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) under Commerce Ministry.

The 42 stations include Dilshad Garden, Rithala, ITO, Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, Janpath, Lajpat Nagar, Govind Puri, Badarpur, Escorts Mujesar, New Delhi, Dhaula Kuan, Sikanderpur, Huda City Centre and Noida City Centre, across all corridors. Business visitor registration counters will be set up at Gate number one (of Maidan) during the business days (November 14-17) and the tickets will be prices at Rs 500. From November 18, the fair will be open to all visitors with a ticket price of Rs 60 for adults and Rs 40 for children. However, on Saturday and Sunday as well as any holiday between November 18-27, the ticket price for adults will be Rs 120 and Rs 60 for children.