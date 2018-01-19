‘Get Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM’: Rahul Gandhi suggests ideas for Modi’s for ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Gandhi has asked Modi to discuss about his plans on job creation, Dokalam and rape incidents in Haryana.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has suggested a number of ideas to PM Narendra Modi for his next Mann Ki Baat show. Gandhi has asked Modi to discuss about his plans on job creation, Doklam and rape incidents in Haryana. “Dear @narendramodi, since you’ve requested some ideas for your #MannKiBaat monologue, tell us about how you plan to: 1. Get our youth JOBS 2. Get the Chinese out of DHOKA-LAM 3. Stop the RAPES in Haryana, (sic)” Rahul Gandhi wrote. In his post, Gandhi referred to Modi Thursday’s tweet where the latter had asked suggestions for upcoming Mann Ki Baat show.

Modi had tweeted, “It is always a delight to read your insightful ideas and inputs for #MannKiBaat. What are your suggestions for 2018’s first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on 28th January? Let me know on the NM Mobile App.”

While Modi generally discusses light issues during the programme, three topics suggested by Gandhi have made headlines in recent times. Recently, a news report had claimed that Chinese troops had captured a major area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Doklam area. Also, BJP government in Haryana is under fire for a number of rape cases in the state. While the third issue of jobs has been time and again raised by the Congress to corner Modi government.

Meanwhile, responding to questions on reports of Chinese military buildup in the area close to last year’s stand-off site, external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar referred to the ministry’s reaction yesterday that “the status quo at the face-off site has not been altered. Any suggestion to the contrary is inaccurate and mischievous.”

“We are of course keeping a constant vigil on developments which have a bearing on India’s national security and take all necessary steps to safeguard it. The two sides do have, and have used established mechanisms to resolve any misunderstanding,” Kumar said.