GES 2017 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad event; Ivanka Trump to participate in panel discussion

GES summit 2017 Live Updates: The city of pearls, Hyderabad will play host to the eight edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) today, which is slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: November 28, 2017 8:24 AM
GES summit 2017 Live Updates: The city of pearls, Hyderabad will play host to the eight edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) today, which is slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
GES summit 2017 Live Updates: The city of pearls, Hyderabad will play host to the eight edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) today, which is slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the inauguration, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also participate in a panel discussion on opening up of opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, and Suresh Prabhu will also attend the summit. The discussion was moderated by John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus CISCO. The theme of this year’s summit demonstrates the commitment of the US and the Indian governments to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive. The three-day GES is held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

8:20 am: Security tightened in Hyderabad ahead of Ivanka Trump and PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the city today.

8:14 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 8th Global Entrepreneurship Summit and Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump will lead the US contingent to GES2017, co-hosted by the US and India in Hyderabad from November 28-30.

7:53 am: Ahead of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant called for providing greater impetus to women entrepreneurs, as this would be critical for India’s growth.

7:49 am: The Hitec City area and Hyderabad International Convention Centre, where the event is being organised, have been turned into a fortress. 10,000 security personnel, including commandos, special police, and civil police guarding the roads, hotels and the venue.

7:44 am: The GES summit in Hyderabad is expected to be attended by representatives of nearly 150 countries.

7: 40 am: Preparations in full swing for GES2017 on Monday. Three days will be dedicated to entrepreneurial talent & innovation!

7: 37 am: Ivanka Trump arrived in Hyderabad, late last night; will be attending Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017.

7:14 am: For GES2017, a new online portal has been created to help startups find mentors.

7:10 am: US Ambassador to India welcomed Ivanka Trump for GES 2017 on Monday.

7:05 am: US Consul General tweeted and welcomed Ivanka Trump in Hyderabad on Monday.

6:58 am: US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has arrived in Hyderabad to attend much-awaited GES summit 2017 .

