GES 2017: PM Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump, Chandrashekhar Rao dine at the spectacular Falaknuma Palace

Falaknuma Palace. (IE)

Following the conclusion of Day 1 of Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017, PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump attended a gala dinner at the Falaknuma Palace on Tuesday evening. The dinner was hosted by the Centre as part of the GES 2017. The Falaknuma Palace is famous for its Nizam-era table which can seat 101 guests at a time and is one of the key landmarks of the city. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was among those present for the dinner. Moreover, there was a separate arrangement for the 1,500 delegates of the GES on the lawns of the palace.

Modi, on his day-long visit to the city, inaugurated the first phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail at Miyapur station here, and the GES at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. A senior police official said a five-tier security has been provided to Ivanka, who arrived in the city in the wee hours of Tuesday and addressed the eighth edition of the GES. She is leading the US delegation for the global summit which is a three-day long event.

Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy had said earlier that a total of 10,400 security personnel drawn from various wings have been deployed as part of security arrangements for the summit. It includes personnel from Traffic Police, Central Armed Reserve, Telangana State Special Police, Intelligence Security Wing, commandos of Greyhounds anti-Naxal force and the elite OCTOPUS anti-terror force.

More than 2,000 police personnel have been deployed around the Falaknuma Palace, the official said, adding the police conducted a door-to-door search at 3,500 houses in surrounding areas and sanitised the areas in the run-up to the summit.

Interestingly, PM Modi, who kept to the tradition, gifted Ivanka a wooden box of Sadeli craft. The craft technique of fabricating geometric patterns in wood is native to Surat in Gujarat.