GES 2017: Donald Trump applauds Ivanka for promoting women entrepreneurs in India

US President Donald Trump has applauded his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump for promoting women entrepreneurs during her ongoing visit to India. Ivanka is currently in India leading a high-profile US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad being co-hosted by the two countries. This is not the first time Ivanka is visiting India. But yes, this is her first visit to India as a senior presidential advisor. “Great work Ivanka,” Trump said in a late-night tweet as he retweeted State Department which said that Ivanka’s comments on US efforts to fuel entrepreneurship so that Americans can turn their dreams into incredible legacies.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also praised 36-year-old Ivanka.

“Thrilled to see” Ivanka Trump “in India promoting female entrepreneurs. At home that means improving workforce development and cutting government red tape,” Haley said in a tweet yesterday. Haley is the highest ranking Indian-American in the Trump administration. She is also the first ever Indian American serving in the Cabinet of any presidential administration. “Globally it means creating an environment where women- across the world-have access to the capital & mentorship they need to succeed,” Haley said.

In recent weeks, Haley said that she was planning to visit India this year but could not go because of her other pressing engagement, but hopes to travel soon.

The State Department Spokesperson, Heather Nauert, also praised Ivanka for her accomplishments in Hyderabad. “We are certainly proud of what she’s been able to accomplish, and I can think of no better representative for the US Government to talk about women’s entrepreneurship than her,” she told reporters at a news conference. The GES is the preeminent annual entrepreneurship gathering that convenes emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters from around the world, she said. “And we are excited about the focus that this year’s GES puts on the US-India bilateral relationship,” Nauert said.

GES 2017 participants will empower innovators and entrepreneurs, particularly women, to utilise new skills and resources to achieve success through plenaries, workshops, and a pitch competition, she asserted. This is the eighth annual GES and the first time the GES has taken place in South Asia, she said, adding that it reflects the region’s strong entrepreneurial-ship achievements and future as well as the rapid growth of the US-India Strategic Partnership