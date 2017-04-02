German tourist raped in Tamil Nadu’s Mamallapuram beach; 2 suspects detained

In yet another crime against foreigners in the country, the police has arrested two men on Sunday on charges of raping a German woman in Mahabalipuram area in Tamil Nadu. (Source: ANI)

In yet another crime against foreigners in the country, the police have arrested two men on Sunday on charges of raping a German woman in Mahabalipuram area in Tamil Nadu. As per a report published by PTI, a 38-years-old German woman tourist has accused two people of allegedly assaulting her at Mamallapuram beach. As per a district police official, the victim alleged that she was forcibly taken away and sexually assaulted by some men.

The incident took place when the woman was taking a stroll alone along the sea shore in the tourist town. The German woman was then taken to hospital for medical examination. Soon after the incident was reported, the police detained has two suspects and several others are being questioned. Police have also formed a special investigation team to look into the matter in detail.

This is not for the first time that a foreign female tourist has been victimised in the country. Last month a 28-year-old Irish woman was raped and later killed near the Goa beach during Holi. Even in Delhi last year, nine men raped and assaulted a 52-year-old Danish tourist. The tourist lost her way to the hotel she was residing in and sought help from a group of men near CP area of the national capital. These men took her to an isolated area and raped her. Later when the Danish tourist reported the incident to the police, the issue was taken to a trial court where five out of these nine men were sentenced to lifetime imprisonment. The victim flew back to Denmark after reporting the incident and later came back to India for the trial.