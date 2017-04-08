German teen attacked in Delhi’s Geeta colony, MEA Sushma Swaraj orders probe

German teen Benjamin Scolt admitted in hospital after the attack. (ANI)

A 19-year-old German teen identified as Benjamin Scolt was attacked in Delhi’s Geeta colony on Saturday. The teen was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon. Police officials reached the spot of the attack as soon as the information about the attack was received by them and the teen was admitted for immediate treatment. According to reports, the attack on the teen took place with an intension of loot, and the accused who is still absconding has been identified by the police but his name has not been made public. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, on receiving the news about the attack took to twitter, she wrote- “I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi Government to provide him best medical treatment.”

I have asked for a report on the attack on German national in Delhi. I have asked Delhi Government to provide him best medical treatment. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 8, 2017

In another case, the government declared that they are coordinating with the international investigative agencies regarding the death of an Indian national in the Washington state. MEA Swaraj posted a series of twitter posts, she wrote, “I have received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the tragic death of Indian national Vikram Jaryal in Washington State USA. The victim was only 26 years old and had reached US only 25 days back. He was working at the gas station of a family friend.”

