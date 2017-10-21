Genuine citizens to be in National Register of Citizens: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI)

The Assam government will ensure that all genuine citizens of the state are included in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said today. There is no need for the genuine citizens to worry, he assured. “NRC updation process is being carried out in the state as per the direction of the Supreme Court. Certain forces are trying to create confusion and fear psychosis among the people,” Sonowal said at a meeting in Charaideo district. Referring to the Nagaland Framework Agreement, Sonowal said that the map of the state will not be changed at any cost and its territorial integrity will be protected under all circumstances. He also called upon the people to stand unitedly against all divisive forces and strengthen brotherhood and unity. Sonowal said that the state government is working to ensure equal development and is committed to perform ‘Rajdharma’ based on the tenets of the Constitution.

He said the government’s four-point objective is to make the state free from the scourge of pollution, corruption, terrorism and immigration. “The government’s drive against corruption will continue. It will provide dignified life to the common people of the state,” Sonowal said.

He also called for concerted efforts from the people as well as those in the executive, legislature, judiciary and the press to help the government in making Assam free from corruption.