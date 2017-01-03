General Motors hits back at Donald Trump, says most Chevrolet Cruzes are US-made

The company, in a statement said that all Chevrolet Cruze sedans, which are sold in the US, are built in its assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. (Reuters)

Defending itself from Tweet attack by Donald Trump, General Motors on Tuesday said only a small number of Mexican-made Chevrolet Cruze model is sold in the United States, CNBC reported.

The company, in a statement said that all Chevrolet Cruze sedans, which are sold in the US, are built in its assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio. the company said in a statement. “GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the US”

Trump had earlier attacked General Motors saying that the auto giant is making its cars in Mexico, and then sending it to US dealers tax-free.

General Motors, in a conversation with CNBC, said that on 4,500 Cruzes out of total 190,000 sold were made in Mexico. A number which amounts for only 2.4 per cent.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017

Earlier, US President-elect Donald had blasted US carmaker General Motors Co and threatened to impose a “big border tax” for making some of its Chevrolet Cruze cars in Mexico. “General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to US car dealers-tax free across border. Make in USA. or pay big border tax!” Trump said in a post on Twitter. Shares of GM fell about 1 percent in premarket trading after Trump’s tweet.

Donald Trump has singled out a number of companies individually before and after winning the US presidential election. His targets have ranged from US retailers and defense contractors, to tech companies. Amazon.com, Boeing and Macy’s have been the subject of Trump tweets in the past.

With agency inputs