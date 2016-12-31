General Dalbir Singh on his last day as Army Chief: Actions must speak louder than words

“I strongly believe that actions must speak louder than words,” Dalbir Singh said.

(PTI)

General Dalbir Singh Suhaag on Friday served his last day as the chief of Indian Army. Suhaag inspected Guard of Honour and saluted martyrs for their sacrifice. Suhag, in a strong message to terrorism, said that Indian Army is ready for any challenge. “I salute our martyrs who made supreme sacrifices in upholding honour of the nation,” General Dalbir Singh said.

He also thanked Government for its support. “Express my gratitude to PM and Govt for their full support and giving free hand in conduct of operations,” General Dalbir Singh said. “I also thank the Govt for granting One Rank One Pension to the armed forces,” he added.

“The day I took over I had said that our response to any action will be more than adequate, immediate, intense. Indian army delievered that in the last 2 and a half years,” General Dalbir Singh. “I strongly believe that actions must speak louder than words,” Dalbir Singh said. “In 2012, we had killed 67 terrorists, 65 in 2013 & killed 141 terrorists alone in J&K this year.”

