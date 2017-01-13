Gen Bipin Rawat speech: From soldiers’ grievances, Pakistan, proxy wars to secularism, new Army chief sends strong message

Gen Rawat said that personnel must not put their complaints on social networks and instead use the existing official channels including complaints boxes provided for this very reason in all camps. (ANI)

In his address to the media today, newly appointed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat spoke about the ongoing controversy in which CRPF, BSF and other security personnel have taken to the social media to air their grievances. Gen Rawat said that personnel must not put their complaints on social networks and instead use the existing official channels including complaints boxes provided for this very reason in all camps. He also went to the extent of saying that jawans can send their grievances directly to him and he will personally look into them and take suitable action. General Rawat also made his views known about relationship with Pakistan and the state of preparedness of Indian armed forces. Here are excerpts from General Rawat’s speech today, which was his first press meet after he took over as the Army chief.