Gautam Gambhir reveals name of daughter on Twitter, Instagram; reactions will make you smile

The former ace opener of Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir awed his fans by introducing his recently born second daughter. The veteran sportsman took to Twitter and posted a picture of his elder daughter holding the new family member on her lap, which was bound to melt any heart and bring a smile on anyone’s face. And it did, going by the reactions. On June 21, Gambhir became a father for the second time. At that time, Gambhir shared the news on his Twitter handle and photo sharing app Instagram with a small poem as caption reading “An angel blessing our family, An angel brightening our lives, Welcome to the world, little angel!” Weeks after the good news came in, Gambhir revealed the name of the newborn – Anaiza again with the help of same social media platforms. Gambhir shared the picture captioned: “Two little princess who rule our hearts, Aazeen and Anaiza!” and it captivated the heart of the netizens. Soon after the post was shared, the social media users flooded it with greetings to Gambhir as well as blessings to both the little angels. It received over 11,000 ‘Likes’ on Twitter and over 29,000 on Instagram. While many showered their blessings on the sisters, others praised the names of the two and showed curiosity over their meanings.

Two little princess who rule our hearts,

Aazeen and Anaiza! pic.twitter.com/7Ld8T7gYnm — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 12, 2017

Take a look at the reactions of his fans:

Waoo..Beautiful name Champ????#AnaizaGambhir Loads of love to lill bundle of joy…Wish both of them loads of love happiness n success ahead.???? — Gautian Pallavi Ydv (@mspallaviyadav) July 12, 2017

Happy & Sweet family… — Vishnoi (@NarendrkVishnoi) July 12, 2017

Beautiful name ???????????? Aazeen and her lil sister Anaiza! — Gautam Gambhir Squad (@gautiaddicts) July 12, 2017

Gauti, we would love to know the meaning of Anaiza.! Such a beautiful name it is. Much love to Aazeen & Anaiza. ???????? — Gautian Sreeja Roy (@Roysreeja8) July 12, 2017

Such a beautiful name ????

both have such unique and beautiful name Aazeen and Anaiza???? — GautamGambhirFanClub (@Gambhir_FanClub) July 12, 2017

May God keep showering his blessings on both these angels. May happiness surround your family, today & forever. We love u all so much???? — Gautian Aranyaka Dal (@GautiAranyaka) July 12, 2017

What a beautiful name Gauti.!! Two little bundle of joy of urs. Much much love to them. May God bless them today & always!! Love u all.???? — Gautian Sreeja Roy (@Roysreeja8) July 12, 2017

Aazeen looks exactly like Papa, Anaiza cutei. Gautam Gambhir is truly a blessed man. Hv all the happiness fighter. — SAYEED MALLIK (@saynasomething) July 12, 2017

Woww!!! This is such a sweet Adorable name. Lots of love to Aazeen and Anaiza. — Sushree Ronali Dash (@SushreeRonali) July 12, 2017

Gautam Gambhir married Natasha in 2011 after which the couple has been blessed with two daughters. Earlier, Gambhir had shared a touching video on Father’s Day. In the 25-second video, the cricketer spoke about what father does for their children and wished all “doting dads” on the day.