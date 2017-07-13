  3. Gautam Gambhir reveals name of daughter on Twitter, Instagram; reactions will make you smile

The former ace opener of Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir awed his fans by introducing his recently born second daughter. The veteran sportsman took to Twitter and posted a picture of his elder daughter holding the new family member on her lap, which was bound to melt any heart and bring a smile on anyone’s […]

The former ace opener of Indian cricket team Gautam Gambhir awed his fans by introducing his recently born second daughter. The veteran sportsman took to Twitter and posted a picture of his elder daughter holding the new family member on her lap, which was bound to melt any heart and bring a smile on anyone’s face.  And it did, going by the reactions. On June 21, Gambhir became a father for the second time. At that time, Gambhir shared the news on his Twitter handle and photo sharing app Instagram with a small poem as caption reading “An angel blessing our family, An angel brightening our lives, Welcome to the world, little angel!” Weeks after the good news came in, Gambhir revealed the name of the newborn – Anaiza again with the help of same social media platforms. Gambhir shared the picture captioned: “Two little princess who rule our hearts, Aazeen and Anaiza!” and it captivated the heart of the netizens. Soon after the post was shared, the social media users flooded it with greetings to Gambhir as well as blessings to both the little angels. It received over 11,000 ‘Likes’ on Twitter and over 29,000 on Instagram. While many showered their blessings on the sisters, others praised the names of the two and showed curiosity over their meanings.

Take a look at the reactions of his fans:

Gautam Gambhir married Natasha in 2011 after which the couple has been blessed with two daughters. Earlier, Gambhir had shared a touching video on Father’s Day. In the 25-second video, the cricketer spoke about what father does for their children and wished all “doting dads” on the day.

