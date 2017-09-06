Gauri Lankesh’s brother confident that culprits will be arrested soon

Gauri Lankesh, known for her progressive and fearless writing, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home. (Photo: Facebook/Gauri Lankesh)

Brother of slain senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh today expressed confidence that the culprits will be traced soon with the help of concrete evidence from the CCTV footage and the journalist’s mobile phone. “The CCTV camera (in the premises) has captured the whole incident.. I am very confident that the culprits will be caught soon,” Indrajit Lankesh, Gauri’s brother and a filmmaker told reporters here. “In fact her mobile phone also contains a lot of evidence and clues.. Investigation is underway.. I will provide details later in the day.,” he said.

Gauri Lankesh, known for her progressive and fearless writing, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home here yesterday. The 55-year-old journalist had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately, with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead, police officials had said. Noting that the police have secured the CCTV hard disk, Indrajit said, “I am requesting them to open it in front of me or my mother.”

“The two CCTV cameras (near the gate and door) even without lights has captured the whole incident and in fact from the footage we can make out what has actually happened there.. planning and execution everything is recorded there,” he added. Divulging details of the last rites, Indrajit said after the postmortem, the mortal remains will be taken to Samsa outdoor auditoriums at Ravindra Kalakshetra for well wishers and friends to pay their last respect.

The body will, thereafter, be taken to Chamarajapete burial ground for the last rites to be performed by this evening, he said.