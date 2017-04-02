Gaurav Bhatia joins BJP, says country will progress under PM Narendra Modi

Gaurav Bhatia had left Samjwadi Party just before the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

Days after leaving Samajwadi Party, its ex-spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has joined BJP formally today. His joining the saffron party has come days after the BJP formed the government in the state with Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister. Speaking to the media after joining the BJP, Gaurav Bhatia said he listen to his inner voice before joining the party.

“While I was with Samajwadi Party, I was upset with the way some parties were run by families, of which I am strongly against”, he said. Gaurav Bhatia further said he decided to join the BJP as he was confident that the nation will progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gaurav Bhatia had left Samajwadi Party just before the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

The leader had earlier shared on social media of his decision to resign from the post of National president of the Legal Wing of the Samajwadi Party and all other posts in the party. During the time, he had claimed that his decision was firmly in his principles of democracy and socialism.

Bhatia and stated that it had become hard for him to continue serving the party when it was compromising the principles of democracy, secularism and socialism that he had always believed in.

While forwarding his resignation, Bhatia had thanked Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav for putting their faith in him. His joining the saffron party has come days after former Congress leader and ex-External Affairs Minister SM Krishna joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of party President Amit Shah.

You may also like to watch this video

Before the elections in the state, the Samajwadi Party had entered into the alliance with Congress. However, the voters stood by BJP and heavily voted in its favour. The BJP and its allies won 325 seats out of 403 seats whereas the SP-Congress alliance limited to only 54 seats.