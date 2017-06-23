Gas cylinders laden on truck explode on Rishikesh Badrinath NH 58, hits Chardham Yatra; watch video

In a shocking incident, multiple gas cylinders today exploded in a truck on Rishikesh-Badrinath NH 58 in Khankra affecting Chardham Yatra. (ANI image)

In a shocking incident, multiple gas cylinders today exploded in a truck on Rishikesh-Badrinath NH 58 in Khankra, according to ANI report. It has been learned that Chardham Yatra has been affected by the untoward incident, the report says. It was an Indane Gas truck. In December last, over 900 cylinders stored in two trucks blast near Chintamani in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district. The blast led to a huge fire that engulfed two trucks and a Bolero vehicle. However, no causalties were reported. As per the reports, the incident took place due to the short circuit of the battery.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was on May 19 closed near Vishnuprayag in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district due to a landslide, following which hundreds of pilgrims were feared stranded at different places, according to PTI report.

The annual Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand began on April 28 with the reopening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Garhwal Himalayas amid chanting of vedic hymns after nearly a six-month long winter break.

Thousands of pilgrims thronged the two Himalayan shrines to witness the elaborate ceremonies which preceded their simultaneous reopening at 12.15 pm on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

After prayers were offered by priests and Purohits in Gangotri, former Chief Minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Gangotri MLA Gopal Rawat formally declared the annual yatra open in the presence of Uttarkashi SP Dadan Pal Singh.

Thousands of pilgrims turned up at the temples to pay obeisance to goddesses Ganga and Yamuna to whom the two shrines are dedicated.

The palanquin carrying the idol of Goddess Ganga departed from her winter abode at Mukhba yesterday and reached the Gangotri temple at 9 am this morning after making a night halt at the Bhairav temple, Gangotri temple committee chairman Mukesh Semwal was quoted as saying by PTI.