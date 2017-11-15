Gangster Neeraj Bawana tattoo, that too on chest? Here is what this Rohini shootout accused has done

Crowd gathered outside the Rohini Court after the firing incident. (Photo: PTI)

Rohini court shootout: A day after an undertrial was allegedly gunned down by a 22-year-old man inside the Rohini court complex, police sources said that he had the name ‘Neeraj Bawana’ tattooed on his chest. According to an Indian Express report, the accused who has been identified as Abdul Khan by the police, considers the Delhi based gangster Bawana as his “mentor”. This came to light hours after Khan was arrested from the crime scene. The report further states that Khan killed the undertrial, Vinod alias Ballu on the orders of an ‘associate’ of Neeraj Bawana. While talking about the same, police was quoted saying, “We are yet to figure out Bawana’s role in the shootout since the person who asked Abdul to kill Vinod is absconding.”

The officer further went on to talk about the relationship of the accused with Neeraj Bawana and said, “Khan claimed that he had been working for Bawana for a long time and wanted to prove that he could go to any extent to impress him. He said that he first met Bawana in 2014, when he used to come to Nangloi to campaign for his uncle Rambir Shokeen, an ex-MLA from Mundka who is presently lodged in jail.” Khan further claimed that he was in touch with Bawana’s associate after the gangster’s arrest and that one of them asked him to kill Vinod. Police Officer said, “Khan claims the associate told him that it was the perfect time to prove to Bawana that he could be a trusted confidante, and he accepted the challenge. Without asking the purpose, he agreed to gun down Vinod.”

Neeraj Bawana was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell back in 2015, while his uncle was apprehended in November, 2016 after being on the run for one year. Both of them were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Bawana, in September 2016 was convicted of a shootout with police and was sentenced by a city court to seven years in jail. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 25000 for illegally possessing arms.