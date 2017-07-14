Gangster Anandpal Singh finally cremated in Nagaur district of Rajasthan

IG Malini Agrawal said Ananadpal Singh’s nephew lit the funeral pyre. (Facebook)

Gangster Anandpal Singh, killed in a police encounter last month, was finally cremated today in Nagaur district by his kin after police served them notice to conduct the funeral within 24 hours. The relatives had refused to cremate the body of Singh, who was gunned down by the police on June 24, until their demand for a CBI probe into the encounter was met. The notice was served following the directions of the state human rights commission to the government for conducting the funeral if the family members failed to cremate the body within 24 hours. The police served the notice to the family members and convinced them to carry out the funeral. “The curfew, which was imposed last night in Anandpal’s native Sanvrad village, was relaxed and the cremation was done amid tight security arrangements,” ADG Law and order N R K Reddy told PTI. IG Malini Agrawal said Ananadpal’s nephew lit the funeral pyre. The curfew was imposed after a man died and 32 people, mostly policemen, were injured in a violent clash which broke out last night after a condolence meeting at the village which was attended by a large number of Rajput community people. Over 200 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, the IG said.

The Rajput community members were returning after a condolence meeting held at the village and they surrounded Nagaur SP Paris Deshmukh’s vehicle near Sanvrad railway station and attacked the policemen. They torched the vehicle and injured the SP and other policemen. “The miscreants also snatched the weapon of the SP’s guard and efforts are on to recover it,” Agrawal said.

Anandpal, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in the encounter on the night of June 24 at Malasar village in Churu district. He was on the run after escaping from police custody while being taken back to Ajmer prison from a court in Nagaur district in 2015. His family members demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter and refused to accept the body after the postmortem on June 25. They had moved a court in Churu seeking directions to police for a fresh post mortem.

On the directions of the court, a post mortem was again conducted at the Churu district hospital on June 30 and the body was handed over to the family on July 1. Since then, the body was kept at the house of Anandapal in Sanvrad village in a deep freezer as the family members were demanding a CBI inquiry into his encounter.