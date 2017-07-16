Gangster Anand Pal Singh encounter row: Rajput leaders say outsiders behind clashes, plan to protest in Jaipur

Rajput leaders, who are constantly demanding a proper investigation into the killing of Anand Pal Singh, has now decided to stretch their protest to state capital Jaipur. (PTI)

Though the slain gangster Anand Pal Singh cremated in Nagaur district of Rajasthan weeks after his encounter, the protest demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his death seems not to end. Rajput leaders, who are constantly demanding a proper investigation into the killing of Anand Pal, has now decided to stretch their protest to state capital Jaipur. The date of the protest has not been finalised yet but it is likely to coincide with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to the state next week, reports The Indian Express. Before of the funeral of the gangster that was carried out after the directions of the state human rights commission, a violent clash was broken out in the area taking toll of a life while several injured including cops. A FIR in the case has been registered. However, the Rajput leaders have said that there were some unidentified “outsiders” that led to violence during Anand Pal’s condolence meet, said the report.

As per the report quoting Shri Rajput Sabha chief Giriraj Singh Lotwara, he was present on the spot when the clash broke out. According to him, they were talking to DG (Jails) Ajit Singh along with the IG, the SP and the District Collector about the CBI investigation. The officials had assured to look into our demand and asked us to send a letter in this regard to Didwana, a town in Nagaur district. The police asked them to get a written statement from Anand Pal’s mother mentioning the particular date of his cremation, which they got from her. It was going smooth when “some planted elements, in a premeditated move” indulged in violence, said Lotwara adding that it was not anyone among the Rajput leaders and police should investigate into it.

Talking about further protest, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder-patron of Rajput Karni Sena said that they will likely to protest in Jaipur on July 22. Though Kalvi did not reveal the number of people joining the protest, he claimed that there will be so many that when they put down their feet together, the earth will shake, the report added.

BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Rajasthan between July 21 and July 23.