Gangrape survivor gives birth to baby girl diagnosed with congenital defect, family says won’t abandon infant

The Class VII student who was allegedly gangraped by six persons in Rajkot delivered a baby girl on Saturday. (Representtaive photo: IE)

The Class VII student who was allegedly gangraped by six persons in Rajkot delivered a baby girl on Saturday. Doctors said that the rape survivor was normal after delivering the baby, however, the heath of the newborn remained critical, reported the Indian Express. The 11-year-old girl had delivered a baby girl at Rasulkhanji Zanana Hospital who has been diagnosed with spina bifida which is a congenital defect. The baby was referred to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

The doctor said that the child requires a neurosurgical intervention as the lower part of the spinal chord of the baby is not developed properly.

Meanwhile, the family of the rape survivor said that they would not abandon the newborn for now. A close relative of the rape survivor was quoted as saying that though they are not in favour of raising the child, they still want the baby girl to live. According to the family member, they are not abandoning the baby just now and hopes that the police will take care of the child from later on.

As of now, the rape survivor is doing well and is normal. Doctors who treated the minor said that she delivered the baby through caesarean section and there were no complications reported.

The minor was allegedly gangraped by six men for over the last eight to nine months. Among the accused, two elderly and a minor was also involved in the crime. The accused have been identified as Manji Javiya (67), Govind Sakariya (60), Aravind Kubavat (52), Vijanand Maiyad (47) and Vipul Chavda (40). They lived in the same locality as that of the victim.

The rape survivor’s mother complained that accused used to call her daughter to their homes on the pretext of helping them in household work, but once the girl would go there, they would assault her sexually. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the accused. Barring the juvenile, other five accused are in judicial custody.