Gang rape case: Government cracks whip; shifts Bhopal IG, GRP SP

The Madhya Pradesh government today transferred two more senior police officials following an outrage over the alleged apathy on part of the police in registering a case in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old college student in the city last week. The Home department today ordered the transfer of Inspector General (Bhopal range) Yogesh Choudhary and Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent, Bhopal Railway division, Anita Malviya. Choudhary, who has been shifted to the state police headquarters as IG (Law & Order and Security), is replaced by Jaideep Prasad who will take charge as IG (Bhopal range). Malviya has been shifted to the police headquarters as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), the Home department order said.

According to reports, Malviya faced the action for not acting sensitively in the matter. Two days back, City Superintendent of Police, MP Nagar Zone, Kulvant Singh, was transferred to the police headquarters over alleged delay in registering the case. The government already suspended three inspectors and two sub-inspectors for their alleged negligence, which delayed the registration of the case.

The suspended officers are: Habibganj GRP station in-charge Mohit Saxena, MP Nagar station in-charge Sanjay Singh Bais and Habibganj (city) police station in-charge Ravindra Yadav, and sub-inspectors RN Tekam (MP Nagar) and Bhawani Prasad Uikey (GRP Habibganj). The 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by four men near railway tracks in vicinity of the Habibganj railway station here on October 31 night when she was returning home after attending a coaching class.

The GRP had arrested three men while another accused is on the run. The woman reportedly made several rounds of various police stations to lodge the FIR but was allegedly turned away over ‘jurisdiction’ of the crime. A special investigation team (SIT) of the MP Police is investigating the case and the alleged apathy by the police. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is reportedly upset over the incident and had pulled up senior officers. The incident had triggered protests in the city.