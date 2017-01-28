Ganesha idol found in 56 pieces after falling from 13,000 feet in Dantewada

The idol which was thrown from a height of 13,000 feet, was found broken in 56 pieces. (ANI)

The ancient Ganesha idol, allegedly destroyed by the Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, has been recovered. The idol which was thrown from a height of 13,000 feet, was found broken in 56 pieces. It was suspected that Maoists had destroyed the thousand-year-old Ganesha statue. The photograph of the place where the Dholkal idol was placed went viral. As per ‘Dainik Bhaskar’, the statue was found missing first on January 26, when a group of pilgrims visited the place.

The idol was at the height of 13,000 feet in Bastar, which is known for its dense forest. (ANI)

The idol was at the height of 13,000 feet in Bastar, which is known for its dense forest. It was discovered by a local journalist in 2012 while exploring the region, after which a huge search operation was carried out by archaeology department.

During the research, it was found out that the idol was made at the time of Nagvanshi dynasty around ninth century AD. Many stone weapons were also discovered in the vicinity, which was seen as sign of early human life. The state of Chhattisgarh is also home to many rock-art paintings which seemed to be among the oldest in the world.

However, the exploration of the state’s rich history has largely been hindered due to decades of Maoist insurgency. The left-wing rebels have often been blamed for sabotaging the development of Chhattisgarh, which has also got one of the largest mineral reserves in India.