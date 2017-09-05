Ganesh Visarjan 2017 Updates: Lalbaughcha Raja attracts lakhs of devotees

People carry Ganesh idol for immersion on the 7th day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Ganesh Visarjan 2017 Live Updates: September 5, marks the end of the eleven-day festivity during which people all over the country, especially in Mumbai, celebrated the birth of Lord Ganesh. The celebration started with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 25 and is ending today with Anant Chaturdashi. During these 11 days, Lord Ganesha idol is brought into the house, prayers are chanted after which an elaborate holy ritual takes place. Offerings and Prasada that are daily made for the Lord include his favorite laddu and modak, after which it is distributed among other people. Now, the time has come to immerse the Ganesh idol in a water body and Mumbaikars especially have taken to streets in massive numbers chanting prayers on way to complete the auspicious ritual. Celebrations are as vivid in other parts of the country too.

Here are the Ganesh Visarjan 2017 updates of the celebration that is taking part in different places across the country-

8.00 pm: Three persons drowned during Ganesh idol immersion in the Shivnai lake near Bidkin in Aurangabad district, police said.

7.50 pm: In Mumbai, the idol at the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was immersed in an artificial pond.

7.40 pm: In Nashik, minister Girish Mahajan joined the lezim players during the immersion procession, while Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire tapped a foot in the Ganesh visarjan procession in Aurangabad city. Lezim is a folk dance from the state, named after a musical instrument with jingling cymbals.

7.30 pm: In Aurangabad, the Sansthan Ganpati idol was showered with petals from a drone. In Mumbai, among the early starters for the immersion were the Ganesh Galli Mandal and Lalbaughcha Raja, which attracted lakhs of devotees during the Ganesh festival, that began on August 25 and concludes on ‘Anant Chaturdashi’ today.

7.20 pm: Several devotees performed Koli dance, a traditional dance of the fishermen, at the Lalbaughcha Raja pandal in central Mumbai before the ‘visarjan’ (immersion) procession began.

7.10 pm: The immersion marks the end of the Ganesh festival, which was popularised by 'Lokmanya' Bal Gangadhar Tilak to bring the people together to create a feeling of patriotism and fight the British Raj.

7.00 pm: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in Ganesh idol immersion, at Bhopal’s Prempura ghat

6.50 pm: Visuals of Ganesh idol immersion procession from Hyderabad’s Khairatabad

6.40 pm: Ganesh idol immersion procession in Mumbai’s Girgaum.

6.20 pm: People gather at Girgaum chowpatty for Ganpati Visarjan.

6.10 pm: Visuals of Ganesh idol immersion from Mumbai’s Girgaum chowpatty

6.00 pm: Maharashtra: Ganesh idol immersion procession in Mumbai’s Girgaum

5.50 pm: The immersion marks the end of the Ganesh festival, which was popularised by Bal Gangadhar Tilak to bring the people together to create a feeling of patriotism and fight the British Raj.

5.40 pm: In Solapur, the devotees took Ganesh idols from their homes and immersed them in the Siddheshwar lake.

5.30 pm: Several devotees performed the Koli dance, a traditional dance of the fishermen, at the Lalbaughcha Raja pandal in central Mumbai before the 'visarjan' (immersion) procession began.

5.20 pm: Devotees thronged in large numbers to bid adieu to the idols of the elephant-headed God. Among the early starters for the immersion in the city were the Ganesh Galli Mandal and Lalbaughcha Raja which attracted lakhs of devotees during the Ganesh festival, that began on August 25 and concludes on ‘Anant Chaturdashi’ today.

5:08 PM: The ‘laddu prasad’ (religious offering of a sweet) at a Ganesh pandal in Balapur on the outskirts of Hyderabad fetched a whopping 15.60 lakh in an open auction today. The auction is conducted every year on the last day of the ‘Vinayaka Chaviti’ festivities before the idol of Lord Ganesh is taken for immersion according to a report in PTI.

5:01 PM: According to Indian Express, the Veer Savarkar Marg from Siddhi Vinayak to Mahim has been closed because of the ongoing procession.

4:53 PM: The Ganesh Visarjan procession near Girgaum Chowpatty in Mumbai is underway

4:50 PM: The Thane City Police shared the traffic guidelines on the Ganesh Visarjan routes on Twitter

4:45 PM: As many as 9,000 BMC employees are working in Mumbai to oversee the immersion. Prime locations for immersion are Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu beach, Powai lake, Dadar Chowpatty, Madh jetty and Marve in Malad.

4:30 PM: Over 7,600 Ganesh idols installed at public places and more than one lakh idols in homes will be immersed today, police said. The smaller idols will be immersed first, followed by the big ones like Lalbaugcha Raja, which will be immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaum Chowpatty in south Mumbai.

4:25 PM: Security has been beefed up ahead of the visarjan and companies of the State Reserve Police Force have been deployed. A police official told PTI that cranes, watchtowers, drones, CCTVs and floodlights have been arranged to keep a watch on every movement of the revellers and devotees.

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Reuters)

4:15 PM: Meanwhile in Hyderabad, immersion of Ganesh idols was underway in the Hussain Sagar lake and other water bodies in the city, marking the conclusion of the 11-day ‘Vinayaka Chaviti’ festival.

4:10 PM: Supreme Court on Monday had restored the Central government’s notification empowering the state government to declare certain areas as silence zones – free from noise pollution. This means that Mumbikars are likely to have a noisy visarjan.

Devotees carry the idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, before immersing the idol into the Arabian sea, in Mumbai. (photo: Reuters)

3:55 PM: The Mumbai Police also shared traffic guidelines/diversions on Ganpati immersion routes today, for devotees heading towards South&Central Mumbai, Juhu & Versova Beach

#Traffic guidelines/diversions on Ganpati immersion routes today, for devotees heading towards South&Central Mumbai, Juhu & Versova Beach pic.twitter.com/OvboifCrVH — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 5, 2017

3:50 PM: The Mumbai Police shared traffic guidelines/diversions on Ganpati immersion routes today, for devotees heading towards Sheetal Talao, Powai Lake & Girgaun Chowpatty

#Traffic guidelines/diversions on Ganpati immersion routes today, for devotees heading towards Sheetal Talao, Powai Lake & Girgaun Chowpatty pic.twitter.com/LWyt1FAE6Q — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 5, 2017

Devotees carrying the idols of Lord Ganesha for immersion in the Bay of Bengal near Chennai after the end of Ganesh Utsav. (Photo: PTI)

3:45 PM: Mumbai police shared traffic guidelines and diversions in the wake of Ganpati immersion today.

This is the route Lalbaugcha Raja will be travelling through on his way back, till we welcome him next year #GaneshVisarjan pic.twitter.com/E2uxGThXja — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 5, 2017

3:35 PM: The famous LalbaugChaRaja idol immersion procession in Mumbai, watch video

3:25 PM: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immersed Ganesha idol in an artificial pond at his residence.