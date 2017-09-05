Ganesh Visarjan 2017 Date, Time, puja vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Rituals for Anant Chaturdashi

An idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is immersed in Hussain Sagar Lake during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Hyderabad. (AP Photo)

Ganesh Visarjan 2017 Date: Finally, the 11-day Ganeshotsav is coming to an end today. The festival that started with Ganesh Chaturthi is ending with Ganesha Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi Day. The birth of Lord Ganesh is celebrated during this period. To mark the celebration of his birthday, people across India mainly in the state of Maharashtra bring home Lord Ganesha clay idols for special worship. During these 11 days, Lord Ganesha idol is brought into the house, prayers are chanted after which an elaborate holy ritual takes place. Offerings and Prasada that are daily made for the Lord include his favourite laddu and modak, after which it is distributed among other people. As today is the last day of the festivity, here are a few things that should be kept in mind while performing the visarjan puja-

According to drikpanchang, here are the Auspicious muhurats for Ganesh visarjan – The visarjan should be done during these four muhurats:

Morning Muhurta (Char, Labh, Amrit) = 09:12 – 13:53

Afternoon Muhurta (Shubh) = 15:27 – 17:01

Evening Muhurta (Labh) = 20:01 – 21:27

Night Muhurta (Shubh, Amrit, Char) = 22:53 – 27:13+

Devotees who take Ganesh idols to their homes can perform the visarjan rituals on the next day of Ganesha Chaturthi (after one and half day), or after 3rd, 5th or 7th day. Today is the 11th, the last day to perform ganpati visarjan. It is important to note that all these days are in odd numbers. Even the most important day of Ganesha Visarjan, which falls on Anant Chaturdashi day, is the 11th day from the day of Ganesha Chaturthi. During visarjan, the statue of Lord Ganesha is immersed into a water body, preferably in a river, lake or the sea. After the final offering of coconuts, flowers and sweets, the statues of Lord Ganesha are taken to the water body through a street procession.

The procession is joined by many devotees and the atmosphere is filled with slogans and chants dedicated to the elephant headed god. The street procession is accompanied with Dhol, Tasha and the other traditional instruments. Ganesha Visarjan continues throughout the night till the next morning.