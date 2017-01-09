PM Modi in Gandhinagar for bhoomipujan of India’s 1st redeveloped rail station with ‘modern, airport-like’ amenities; check out details

According to Indian Railways, the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station will be India’s “first railway station jeweled with amenities at par with modern airports’.

Indian Railways is all set to redevelop the Gandhinagar Railway station and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would today take part in the ‘Bhoomipujan’ that would mark the beginning of the project. The Rs 250 crore project entails redeveloping the Gandhinagar Railway station as a modern hub. According to Indian Railways, the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station will be India’s “first railway station jeweled with amenities at par with modern airports’.

One stand-out feature of this redevelopment project would be the construction of a 5-star hotel on top of the Railway station. This hotel would have around 300 rooms and will be aimed at catering to the delegates who travel to Gujarat for various summits. This would also serve as a convenient option to tourists.

The Gandhinagar Capital station will be redeveloped via an SPV between the Gujarat state government and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC). The proposed name of the SPV is Gandhinagar Railway & Development Corporation Ltd (GARUD). The state government will hold the majority share with 74%, while Ministry of Railways will hold 26%.

The project will be completed within two years. The plan is to redevelop the station in 1 year and then build the hotel in another 1 year. The deadline that India Railways and the Gujarat government is eyeing is 2019, ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit that year.

Salient features of the revamped station:

1. Segregation of arrival and departure of passengers: Two subways will be built connected to ramps

2. Dedicated transit hall for passengers with around 604 seats. The transit area will also boast of food stalls, toilets, kiosks, book stalls and shops.

3. ‘Space frame’ structure that covers the railway track span without intermediate support. This will match the architecture of the ‘Mahatma Mandir’.

4. Divyang friendly: There will be 3 lifts and 2 escalators to help divyangs make seamless transit.

5. The parking space will have the facility to house 1000 cars, 200 two-wheelers and 100 auto-rickshaws.

6. Apart from this, the station will have a prayer room, first-aid room, lush-green landscaping and passenger-friendly information sign boards.

Hotel building: Salient features:

1. According to Indian Railways, this will be the tallest building on Gandhinagar (65 meters).

2. The hotel will house 300 rooms of 5-star category

Gandhinagar railway station: Implementation details

3. The hotel building will consist of 3 towers of 6, 8 and 10 storey

4. The total built-up area of the hotel will be 21000 sq m. Out of this approximately 2900 sq m will be for office use

5. The hotel will boast of a swimming pool on the deck.