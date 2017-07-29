Galgotias University website hacked, pro-Pakistan slogans displayed 

A user named Urr@R had hacked the official website of the university.(website)

Noida based Galgotias University website was hacked and pro-Pakistan slogans – ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, Pak Army Zindabad’, ‘ISI Zinadabad’, were posted on the home page. The incident took place two months after a similar attack hit the servers of IIT-Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, Delhi University and Aligarh Muslim University in April. However, the university authorities later restored the website and registered a complaint with the cyber cell of Dankaur police station. The university website was hacked for about an hour-and-a-half on Tuesday evening, university spokesperson Shrishant Sharma, said, as per Hindustan Times.

A user named Urr@R had hacked the official website of the university. Rakesh Sharma, a Gautam Budh Nagar Cyber Cell officer said the hacker breached the website’s firewall security and temporarily took over the website however it was restored by the university cyber cell. Sharma also asked the university to provide details of their servers and IP details. Police is also questioning people in this connection and a case has been registered under Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000. Earlier this year, the website of National Aerospace Laboratories and Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS), University of Kota, Army Institute of Management and Technology, Greater Noida; Defence Institute of Advanced Technology and others were also hacked, as per HT.