G20 Summit: Steps to curb terrorism figured in all PM Narendra Modi’s discussions with other world leaders, says Arvind Panagriya; key points

G20 Summit: Leaders of G20 countries agreed on IMF quota reforms implementation by 2019, says Arvind Panagriya. (ANI)

Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagriya, who is India’s Sherpa at the G20 summit, today said that the position of the United States is different from other countries on the issue of climate change. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the G20 Summit being held in the German city of Hamburg, he said that the Donald Trump administration plans to continue to work on clean technologies. He also said that the G20 leaders have also agreed on International Monetary Fund (IMF) quota reforms implementation by 2019, PTI said. He added that the statement on counter-terrorism was taken up at the G20 summit separately on India’s insistence. Here are the key points on what he said during the press briefing at the G20 summit:

* Negotiations on G20 communique took more time because of differences between countries on some issues, change in government in the US and other countries.

* The communique is likely to discuss reciprocity with non-discrimination as far as trade liberalisation is concerned, says Arvind Panagariya.

* Position of the US on the issue of climate change remains different from other countries. It wants to include fossil fuel, he said.

* There was broad consensus among G20 countries on the issue of global growth revival. The communique will stress on on structural reforms, says Economic Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray.

* Leaders of G20 countries agreed on IMF quota reforms implementation by 2019. During the summit, the international tax cooperation on financial matters was also discussed, he says as per the agency.

* Panagriya also said that the joint statement on fighting terror was earlier scheduled to be an annexure to G20 declaration, however, India pitched for it to be a separate statement.

* Steps relating to counter-terrorism was in focus during all discussions of PM Narendra Modi with European leaders at the summit, the agency said.