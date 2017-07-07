G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi gives call to fight extremism; joint statement says will launch crackdown on terror, safe havens

The G-20 participants and their spouses pose for a family photo in front of the Elbphilharmonie concert hall on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany. (PTI)

G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today gave a clarion call for the global community to fight the menace of terrorism and his concerns were seen reflected in the final joint statement that the G20 Summit issued today. In the joint declaration on countering terrorism on the first day of the G20 Summit here, the grouping called for concrete steps to check radicalisation, hiring and arranging of funds for terror activities through misuse of internet and social media, according to PTI. The fight would be carried out by countries, but the G20 has also asked the private sector to contribute as much as possible to ensure terror is wiped out completely. Communications companies were asked to curb internet misuse as it is causing the spread of radicalisation. The statement also said that appropriate filtering of content that incites terrorist acts is crucial; rule of law applies both online and offline.

Significantly, in a move that may worry these companies, the statement made a big call for transparency. It asked industry to collaborate with governments to provide lawful access to available information where necessary to counter terror threats.

The G20 resolved to facilitate swift and targeted exchanges of information between intelligence, law enforcement and judicial authorities on operational information-sharing, preventive measures and criminal justice response. A 21-point declaration said, “We will ensure that terrorists are brought to justice. We will work to improve the existing international information architecture in the areas of security, travel and migration, including INTERPOL, ensuring the necessary balance between security and data protection aspects”.

The declaration added, “We will address in close coordination the evolving threats and potential vulnerabilities in aviation security systems and exchange information on risk assessments.”

In efforts to choke funding for terror activities, the G20 leaders reiterated their resolve to make the international financial system entirely hostile to terrorist financing and deepen exchange of information, including working with the private sector, PTI reported.

The declaration added”We call for strengthening measures against the financing of international terrorist organisations in particular ISIL/ISIS/ Daesh, Al Qaida and their affiliates”.

According to the declaration, low cost attacks by small cells and individuals funded by small amounts of money transferred through a wide range of payment means are an increasing challenge.

It also said, “We call upon countries to address all alternative sources of financing of terrorism, including dismantling connections, where they exist, between terrorism and transnational organised crime”.

Considering that the war in West Asia, especially against ISIS was progressing, and there was great danger being posed by returning foreign terrorists from Iraq, Syria; the G20 leaders said attempt must be made to prevent them from establishing foothold anywhere.

To ensure quick response and thereby get an advantage over terrorists, the G20 asked for facilitation of a swift and targeted exchange of information between intelligence, law enforcement and judicial authorities, according to PTI.

The statement added, “Will ensure terrorists are brought to justice; border agencies to enhance cooperation to detect travel for terror purposes. We will address in close coordination the evolving threats and potential vulnerabilities in aviation security systems.”