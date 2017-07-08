G20 Summit: Member countries resolve to tackle challenges that global community is facing, to meet again in 2018

G20 Summit: In the statement, the G20 group also reaffirmed its commitment to fight corruption in all forms. (AP/PTI)

G20 Summit: The G20 countries resolved to tackle challenges that the global community is facing on the second and last day of the summit in the German city of Hamburg, an ANI report said. In a communique, the G20 nations said they resolved to tackle all challenges that the global community is facing whether it is terrorism or climate change. In another statement, the G20 leaders also called upon the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), World Trade Organisation (WTO), International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group (WBG) to continue with their work to better understand trade impacts and report back to G20 group next year in 2018.

In the statement, the G20 group also reaffirmed its commitment to fight corruption in all forms, including through practical international cooperation and technical assistance, the agency added. Meanwhile, the United States was today isolated at the summit after India and other countries termed the Paris climate agreement as “irreversible” and put their weight behind the pact from which the new administration in the US has decided to pull out from.

The summit also saw India making leading the way to resolve counter-terrorism and boost global trade and investment. The G20 summit was held under the shadow of violent protests in the port city of Hamburg where thousands of protesters clashed with police.

Even as the US continues to remain against the Paris agreement, all other member countries have shown support for climate change, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. She further added that the communique has clearly mentioned the dissent of the US and the position of all other member countries.