G20 Summit 2017: Walk the talk on aiding Africa, PM Narendra Modi urges other nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the G20 nations to walk the talk on aiding Africa technically and financially. Participating in a working session on “Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health” at the 12th G20 Summit here, Modi said that G20 must walk the talk to facilitate technical and financial infusion in Africa, according to a tweet by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay.This year’s G20 Summit has given special focus to Africa under the Chairmanship of German Chancellor Angela Merkel Modi also mentioned India’s new health policy against the emerging challenge of anti-microbial resistance and referred to the Swachh Bharat initiative and yoga for preventive healthcare. As for migration, the Prime Minister said that dealing with forced external migration called for debate and a cooperative policy framework and this must be distinguished from legal migration .