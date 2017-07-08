G20 Summit 2017: PM Narendra Modi meets South Korea, Italy leaders, discusses ways with them to improve ties

Modi is also expected to participate in G20 sessions on Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health; and Digitalization, women’s empowerment and employment. (PTI)

In a bid to boost to India’s global ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and South Korean President Moon Jae-in and discussed ways and means to improve it further, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Germany. Modi is expected to hold such meetings with the leaders of Mexico, Argentina, the UK and Vietnam later in the day, according to a PTI report. Yesterday PM Modi met President Xi Jinping with a warm handshake and discussed a “range of issues” during an informal gathering of BRICS leaders, according to a to Hindustan Times report.

Modi is also expected to participate in G20 sessions on Partnership with Africa, Migration and Health; and Digitalization, women’s empowerment and employment, PTI further reported. Later in the evening after the concluding the summit, Modi will leave for New Delhi. On the first day of the summit, Modi engaged in bilateral talks with Japan’s Shinzo Abe and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

On Modi-Abe meet the Ministry of External Affairs said both the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations, including all important projects, since their last meeting in Japan during Modi’s visit in 2016. PM Modi expressed satisfaction over developments in bilateral relations and he is looking forward to Abe’s visit for the next Annual Summit in India, PTI further added.

Yesterday, Gopal Baglay, MEA spokesperson tweeted a photo of Modi and Jinping where they were seen smiling and shaking hands and said both the leaders had a conversation on a range of issues. The meet gained significance as it comes on the backdrop when China cancelled the bilateral meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that the atmosphere is not right for talks amid on ongoing standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies in Sikkim.