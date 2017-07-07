G20 Summit 2017: PM Modi, Xi Jinping surprise warmongers at informal BRICS meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of G20 Summit 2017 in Germany. (PIB)

G20 Summit 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping today hinted that all is well between India and China despite over three-week-long standoff between Indian and Chinese forces in Doklam area of Bhutan. Both leaders today met amidst rising diplomatic tensions over the Doklam issue. In recent editorials, Chinese state daily Global Times had warned that China may go to war against India, or even fuel a separatist movement in Indian state of Sikkim. The leaders of the two countries, however, put to rest such speculations for the time being.

During an informal meeting of the BRICS leaders on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Germany, both world leaders met, smilingly shook hands and, reports claim, they also talked about the Doklam standoff. A picture of Modi-Xi shaking hands shared by PIB also went viral. What is more, both leaders praised other’s countries at the informal meeting.

A PIB statement said, “The Prime Minister (Modi) appreciated the momentum in BRICS under the chairmanship of President Xi and extended full cooperation and best wishes for the BRICS Xiamen Summit.”

Xi appreciated India’s strong resolve against terrorism and the momentum in BRICS under India’s Chairmanship and through the outcomes of the Goa Summit in 2016. The Chinese President also appreciated India’s success in economic and social development and wished India even bigger success, the PIB statement said.

All leaders of the BRICS nations also discussed about the preparations and priorities for the upcoming Xiamen Brics Summit in China.

In his intervention, PM Modi appealed the members to “collectively oppose terrorism financing, franchises, safe havens, support and sponsors.” PM Modi also talked about the reforms in India, including the recently introduced ‘One Nation, One Tax’ Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The Indian PM said that reforms were necessary to “work together for sustained global economic recovery.”

President Xi asked the BRICS nations to promote “common development” and push for more international support for the African countries, Chinese state daily Global Times reported.