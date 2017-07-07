G20 Summit 2017: Narendra Modi unveils 10 point agenda; Pakistan put under scanner; here is what PM wants world to do

G20 Summit 2017: G20 leaders interact after posing for a group photograph in Hamburg, Germany. (ANI)

G20 Summit 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today welcomed G20 plan of action to counter global terrorism. He also presented a 10-point agenda to counter the menace. In his ten points, the prime minister said that strict action should be taken against countries supporting terrorism. In effect, Pakistan stands cornered over the fact that terrorists have found a safe haven in the country and have been launching attacks from there. PM also suggested that the list of suspected terrorists should be exchanged between G20 countries. The prime minister also suggested that more cooperation should be among G20 nations on cyber security in order to fight the menace of terrorism. He added that extradition process should be made more simplified. Here is the list of 10 points that the prime minister suggested at the summit. Read full list:

1) Strict action must be taken against countries supporting terrorism. These nations should be banned from entry in the G20 group.

2) List of suspected terrorists should be exchanged between G20 countries. All G20 countries should jointly take actions against these terrorists and those supporting them.

3) In order to make cooperation among countries more effective, legal processes like extraditions should be simplified.

4) Adoption of Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

5) Proper implementations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and other countries.

6) Joint efforts by G20 countries on de-radicalisation programmes.

7) Close off funding related to terrorism through FATF and other processes.

8) Like FATF, the Weapon and Explosive Action Task Force (WEATF) must be formed in order to destroy sources providing dangerous weapons to terrorists.

9) Cooperation between G20 nations on cyber security in order to fight the menace of terrorism.

10) Formation of the mechanism for National Security Advisors on Counterterrorism in G20.