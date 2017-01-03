Future wars will be intense and we are ready for it: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said his first priority is to boost Indian Army morale and make every jawan (soilder) believe that they empower the force with their contributions. (Source: ANI)

The newly appointed Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said his first priority is to boost Indian Army morale and make every jawan (soilder) believe that they empower the force with their contributions. Speaking to ANI Singh also said that among his top priorities, one is to technologically advance and modernise equipment and weapons, so that jawans could protect the borders even better.

We are always ready for war as its our job, but life of civilians in border areas wil be badly affected by such things, he added further. Commenting on the Army aviation segment, Singh said that he wants to include armed and attack helicopters into the army and also wants to modernise logistics and ammunitions. Talking about the development on the same, he said, “ammunition depots are now being modernised. Even the computerisation of ordnance inventory is being done rapidly.”

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh said that the PM believes that if wars come, they will be intense and small. We are ready for it and it is very important to stay alert. Earlier talking to media, the Army Chief had said that dynamics of terrorism is changing rapidly and Army must think in that direction. He said that we also have to think ahead and make sure we prepare for all eventualities in an aggressive manner.