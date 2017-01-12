Fury over Flag: As Indians outrage over doormats featuring the Tricolour, UK, Canada & US still tolerant about theirs

Amazon has now removed the Indian Flag themed doormat from its Canadian website, following a threat from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Under Indian laws, any violation to the Tricolour is a punishable offence with fines and imprisonment. (PTI)

World’s biggest online retailer Amazon found itself amidst a fix the following outrage against doormats which featured Indian national flags being sold on the portal. The product was available on Amazon Canada’s website. People who saw this got angry and went on to protest on Amazon’s Facebook page and said that such an act is an insult to the Indian Tricolour. According to reports, Mayers Flag Doormats and XLYL were the two vendors who sold the doormats featuring Indian flags. Apart from being disrespectful, this also meant that such an act violated many laws in the Flag code of India. Meanwhile, doormats featuring the flags of other countries like the UK, US, Germany, Australia among others are also present on e-commerce portals like Amazon and eBay. However, there has been no protest that has come to light regarding this in those countries.

Meanwhile, in the US and Canada, it is no illegal to sell products which feature their national flags, including towels, bikinis and other such apparels, and they have been openly sold on Amazon and eBay since a long time. In India, a petition was filed on Change.org where it was asked that the product should be removed as it hurts more than a billion sentiments. People have said that no business has the right to undermine the dignity and importance of a national flag. But why are people in other countries not so concerned.

Amazon has now removed the Indian Flag themed doormat from its Canadian website, following a threat from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Under Indian laws, any violation to the Tricolour is a punishable offence with fines and imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the Union Jack as well as the US flag is still available along with many others which are generally considered offensive. It is probably a human error which cannot be defined without delving into faith, religion, geography, culture and many such arbitrary things. Businesses these days are probably focussing more on numbers than the human factor. While earlier, products were targetted at individuals catering to their sensibilities but now it is all algorithms and numbers. So, while countries like the US and the UK may not care about what to do with their flags, even though their laws are against any kind of usages of the flags, sellers should watch out for laws in a country, if not the cultural sensibilities.