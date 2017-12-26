Full Text: MEA statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with wife, mother

India said that Pakistan didn’t follow the modalities and format decided for the meeting. It said that Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated its decided spirit.

Ministry of External Affiairs on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for unwarranted behaviour with family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the jailed Indian national in Pakistan whose conviction is sub-judice in International Court of Justice. India said that Pakistan didn’t follow the modalities and format decided for the meeting. It said that Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated its decided spirit. As per the statement, Jadhav’s mother and wife were asked to remove of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not allowed by security. Here’s the complete statement by Ministry of External Affairs.

Statement by the official spokesperson on Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his family

December 26, 2017

As you are all aware, the mother and wife of Shri Kulbhushan Jadhav met him yesterday in Islamabad. The meeting took place after requests by India for family access. Prior to the meeting, the two Governments were in touch through diplomatic channels to work out its modalities and format. There were clear understandings between the two sides and the Indian side scrupulously abided by all its commitments. However, we note with regret that the Pakistani side conducted the meeting in a manner which violated the letter and spirit of our understandings. This included:

i. The Pakistani press was allowed on multiple occasions to approach family members closely, harass and hector them and hurl false and motivated accusations about Shri Jadhav. This was despite a clear agreement that the media would not be allowed close access.

ii. Under the pretext of security precautions, the cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security.

iii. The mother of Shri Jadhav was prevented from talking in their mother tongue, although this was clearly the natural medium of communication. She was repeatedly interrupted while doing so and eventually prevented from proceeding further in this regard.

iv. Deputy High Commissioner was initially separated from family members who were taken to the meeting without informing him. The meeting was started without his presence and he could join only after pressing the matter with concerned officials. Even then, he was kept behind an additional partition that did not allow him access to the meeting as agreed.

For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard.

From the feedback we have received of the meeting, it appears that Shri Jadhav was under considerable stress and speaking in an atmosphere of coercion. Most of his remarks were clearly tutored and designed to perpetuate the false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health and well being.

We also regret that contrary to assurances, the overall atmosphere of the meeting was intimidating insofar as family members were concerned. Family members, however, handled the situation with great courage and fortitude.

The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Shri Jadhav’s alleged activities. You would all agree that this exercise lacked any credibility.

