Full chances that Jallikattu will be organised within 1-2 days, ordinance soon, says Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday assured the protesters that ‘there are full chances that Jallikattu will be organised within 1-2 days’ even as agitation against the ban on the popular bull-taming sport intensified. Urging protesters to ‘withdraw their protest immediately’, Panneerselvam said his government sent draft of amendment to Ministry of Home Affairs this morning. “I believe draft would be approved in 1-2 days which will pave way for Jallikattu,” the CM said. He also said the government had detailed discussion with constitutional experts regarding amendments to be enacted on Jallikattu law by the state. “To take up the draft of the amendment further with the Union Govt, I have deputed senior officials of the state to work with Centre,” Panneerselvam said.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that all possible legal means would be explored to ensure justice for the state on the issue even as he maintained that it should not be construed that the Centre was “ignoring” the state on the matter.

O. Panneerselvam also Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to talk about the current situation of Tamil Nadu and also about the ban on their traditional sport, Jallikattu. Tamil CM submitted a memorandum to the PM addressing all the problems that the state is facing at the moment. In response to the TN chief minister’s plea, the Prime Minister’s Office twitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has observed and appreciated the cultural significance of Jallikattu and also said that the matter is presently sub-judice, the Centre would be supportive of steps taken by the State Government. While addressing the other issues, the PM has assured CM Paneerselvam that all possible assistance would be provided to the State of Tamil Nadu to address the drought situation for which a team a central team would be deputed to Tamil Nadu shortly.

Paneerselvam in an interview with ANI, “The case in SC is being heard, and the verdict is not pronounced yet. PM Modi said he gives highest importance to cultural values of the state. He assured he will extend full support to us. I gave letter to PM saying that ban on ‘jallikattu’ must be lifted and centre should draft on an ordinance on it”.