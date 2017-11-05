FSSAI backed Oak Analytics gets Start Up award at food event

Oak Analytics, which uses AI and machine learning to work in the area of food safety, has been named as the winner of ‘Start Up’ award at the World Food India 2017. (Image: Reuters)

Oak Analytics, which uses AI and machine learning to work in the area of food safety, has been named as the winner of ‘Start Up’ award at the World Food India 2017. The other two winners included Intello Labs and YCook. The awards — instituted by the Ministry of Food Processing in collaboration with CII and Yes Bank — were given by President Ram Nath Kovind today. Based on the discovery by Indian Nobel laureate C V Raman, Oak has combined spectral analysis with artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to move expensive laboratory testing into the field for instant molecular authentication, FSSAI said in a statement.

The device from Oak Analytics — RAMAN — provides inspectors and brand owners with a fool-proof and instant method of field testing products for adulteration and counterfeiting, it added. Mentored and supported by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Oak has conducted hundreds of verification tests at FSSAI approved labs and major Industry partners.

This low-cost, advanced, quick and non-invasive technology has potential to reduce losses worth billions of dollars due to food fraud globally, the statement said. Oak Analytics aims to address the USD 1.2 billion rapid testing market. Intello Labs has developed computer vision-based solutions for agriculture problems, while YCook has developed technology that extends the shelf life of food without any additives or preservatives.