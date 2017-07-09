From war with China possibility to new strategic vision of PM Narendra Modi for India, Meghnad Desai explains a new reality

None of India’s Non-Aligned movement had come forward to help at the time 1962 Sino-India war, reminds Meghnad Desai.(PTI)

Noted economist Meghnad Desai on Sunday authored an article in The Indian Express and opined that a nation should first secure its own borders before lecturing its neighbours. In clinching remarks on country’s foreign policy, Desai wrote, “a country cannot conduct its foreign policy on abstract principles and grandstand, lecturing other countries about morality. It has to first secure the borders and equip the nation against invasion or incursion by other countries.” Desai’s article, titled as “Out of my mind: Will it be war?” churned out the possibilities of a war with China, vis-a-vis chances of India’s alignment with US, if the latter decides to go on against North Korea. He writes that PM Narendra Modi’s cemented relations with Israel are a signal to new vision of India’s global concerns to secure defence technology. Desai pointed out that none of India’s Non-Aligned movement had come forward to help at the time 1962 Sino-India war. He notes that, while the cold war had ended a decade ago, echoes of a revival of the India-China conflict are being heard in recent times.

Terming China as the ‘real threat’, Desai reminds that Beijing has never agreed to the borders which the British had determined a century and more ago. He adds that while India is ready for any threat from Pakistan, the nation has to chalk out a proper strategy for China. The noted author reminds that despite the bravery of the soldiers, India was badly humiliated by China in 1962. Desai predicts that a war with China has the potential to change the political situation fundamentally. “This time around India has to succeed in repelling the Chinese incursion and do it convincingly,” he writes.