From Visakhapatnam IIPE to India-Tunisia MoU: Here are 5 big decision’s Narendra Modi-led Cabinet took today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union cabinet met on Wednesday and gave its nod to several key decisions. The five decisions included India and Tunisia MOU on Justice, India-Bangladesh FoU on hydrocarbon, Allotment of land to KV Sangathan, Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy at Visakhapatnam, Special Purpose Vehicle. Here are the decisions taken at the meet:

India and Tunisia MOU on Justice

The cabinet on Wednesday approved MoU on cooperation between India and Tunisia in the field of justice.

India-Bangladesh FoU

The cabinet on Wednesday approved hydrocarbon signing of Framework of Understanding (FoU) between India and Bangladesh on Cooperation in the hydrocarbon sector.

Allotment of land to KV Sangathan

Cabinet on Wednesday approved transfer on lease of 6.5628 acres of Defence land to KV Sangathan at Air Force Station Kanpur for construction of school

Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy at Visakhapatnam

Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy at Visakhapatnam. MSP for Raw Jute for 2017-18 season also approved

Special Purpose Vehicle

Cabinet approves setting up of Govt e-Marketplace Special Purpose Vehicle. With that ceratain measures to increase oil palm area and prod in India also approve.