From Sahara kickbacks to personal corruption; here’s a list of Rahul Gandhi’s recent charges against Narendra Modi

Since November 8- the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his much-debated move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, political fabric of the country has gone through a radical change. (Reuters Image)

Since November 8- the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his much-debated move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, political fabric of the country has gone through a radical change. A united oposition has been tearing into the government over the issue for a month now. Various charges, counter-allegations have come to the fore but one thing that stood is how Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has attacked PM Narendra Modi. Rahul Gandhi’s diction and mannerism have grabbed eyeballs. Yes, upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections have played a pivotal role behind that change. Rahul has minced no words in attacking the PM. From Sahara kickbacks to ‘personal corruption’, he has sharpened attacks each and every day.

Putting serious charges of corruption on PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that former accepted kickbacks from Sahara group of companies as Gujarat Chief Minister. Addressing a rally in Gujarat, he added that income tax department has all records of payment made to PM Modi by Sahara. In shocking claims, the Congress VP said that 9 such payments took place between Sahara and Modi. “As per record with IT,Rs2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 Oct ’13;Rs 5cr on 12 Nov ’13;Rs 2.5 cr on 27 Nov ’13;Rs 5cr on 29 Nov ’13. Entries showed Rs 5cr given to PM Modi on 6 Dec ’13; Rs 5cr on 19 Dec ’13;Rs 5cr on 13 Jan ’14;Rs 5cr on 28 Jan ’14;Rs 5cr 22 Feb ’14,” Rahul said.

Watch this video

A few days back, his “personal corruption” remark has hit the headlines. As the Parliament remained deadlocked over the issue of demonetisation, Gandhi had said the prime minister is personally terrified of him being allowed to speak inside Lok Sabha. “The Prime Minister is personally terrified of me being allowed to open my mouth inside Lok Sabha because I have information about the Prime Minister that is going to explode his balloon. And I am not being allowed to speak in the House,” he told reporters in Parliament premises.

The Modi government is behaving like a “confused” traffic signal exhibiting different colours at the same time, Rahul Gandhi said on the ‘repeated’ changes in the rules regarding deposit of old currency notes in banks. He posted the picture of a huge traffic signal showing red, yellow, blue and a few other colours at the same time, on Twitter with the caption, “Government orders after demonetisation.” The Congress leader had yesterday likened the repeated changes in the rules to Modi’s changing of “clothes” and had said that the message going out was that the Prime Minister’s words were “hollow”.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had accused PM Modi of “Khoon ki Dalali”, over the death of Indian soldiers. Gandhi, addressing a rally which marked the end of his month-long ‘Deoria to Delhi kisan yatra’, said that the Modi government was hiding behind the sacrifice of the soldiers. He said that the BJP-led government had failed to deliver on its promises, that it had made during the 2014 general elections. Taking a jibe at the surgical strikes, Gandhi accused Modi of having the blood of soldiers on his hands. “Humare jawan hain, jinho ne khoon diya hai,jinho ne surgical strike kiya, unke khoon ke peeche aap chhupe huye ho, unki aap dalali kar he ho”, Gandhi said. He said that the Modi government has only achieved two things so far- profiteering from surgical strikes and creating a divide among Indian citizens. He accused the Indian government of hiding behind the blood of martyrs.