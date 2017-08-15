From Red Fort, PM Modi talks about Triple Talaq victims; says India stands with them

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the country’s Independence Day from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. (Photo: AP)

Independence Day 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation at Red Fort today mentioned those women who have to suffer due to ‘Tripe Talaq’ and said, “I admire their courage. We are with them in their struggles.” 2017 marks the 71st year of India’s Independence. “A movement against Triple Talaq has started in the country. I admire the courage of my sisters who are fighting against it,” he said.

PM Modi also talked about a number of issues during his 4th Independence Day speech. He remembered the freedom fighter who work hard for the country to attain freedom and said, “We remember the great women and men who worked hard for India’s freedom.” He mentioned that 2017 is a special year as this year the country celebrated, “75th anniversary of Quit India, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha, 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav.

He talked about his new initiative ‘New India’ and said, “We have to take the country ahead with the determination of creating a ‘New India’.” He added, “In our nation, there is no one big or small…everybody is equal. Together we can bring a positive change in the nation.” He further said, “1st January 2018 will not be an ordinary day- those born in this century will start turning 18. They are Bhagya Vidhatas of our nation.”

While talking about terrorism and the people who have looted the country, PM said, “India’s security is our priority.” He added, “Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today….India’s stature in the world is rising. The world is with us in fighting the menace of terror. I thank all nations helping us doing so.”